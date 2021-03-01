Meet the man who made the first Cell Phone call, International Guests
Will talk with the man who made the very first cell phone call in 1974, Sustainability talks, China Flexpat and more.
The JMOR Tech Talk Show announces more international guests and a talk with Martin Cooper (The Father of the Cell Phone) who is the first person to ever make a cell phone call. The show interviews thought leaders, business owners, innovators, inventors, authors in the US and internationally.
On March 5, 2021 Kurt Roskopf a host from his own show The Disability Channel will be on The JMOR Tech Talk Show. Kurt is an ambassador of The Disability Channel, Volunteer and fan of Milwaukee Bonecrushers, Electric Engineer, Board Member of Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) in Waukesha in Milwaukee Area. Kurt has an interesting story which will hear on the show on how he made it possible for those that had disability to water ski. Kurt has a daily passion to help those in our world understand about ADA (American Disability Act) and how to support those with disabilities to insure they live a fulling life of joy and purpose each day.
Friday March 12, 2021 we will speak to Dr Farshid Pahlevani who has a wealth of knowledge to share with us about sustainability of our products. Will learn how to move toward creating waste that has a higher level of recycle-ability instead of contributing to an expensive disposal process. This waste is costing our world not only money but is also depleting our precious early resources. Thus, what Dr. Farshid does is help company's turn waste into profit. Dr Farshid is also an Industry and Impact Manager and as part of this role he works directly with different industry partners, government organization and research groups to ensure information is targeted to the correct audience, developing clear impact pathways and coordinating the creation of Hub implementation and impact strategy. Also, he engages with different partners in the hub to enable the successful transition of science from lab to actual implementation to create an impact.
Tune in on March 19, 2021 to learn how Francis Kremer is shaping many great people's lives in China after retiring as a salesperson and then returning to his dream job as a manager. Francis first came to China at 21 years old, to teach English and after attending a university he started to work in international Sales. At age 32, he had reached all his career targets and just wanted to get back to to China, to start over again. Five years later, he started working in China for a Chinese family entrepreneur, building Sales operations to serve international customers in the EV car industry. As a Flexpat, a flexible expat. He speaks fluent Chinese. He wants to teach what he took so many years to learn, how to work in China. The first step is the China Flexpat podcast, the book is coming this year.
March 26, 2021: We get to talk with the "Father of the Cell Phone" Martin Cooper the man who made the very first call on a cell phone..
Cooper graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering (1950). He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After the war, he joined the Teletype Corporation, and in 1954 where he began working at Motorola. He earned a master’s in electrical engineering from IIT (1957). At Motorola, Cooper worked on many projects involving wireless communications, such as the first radio-controlled traffic-light system, which he patented in 1960, and the first handheld police radios, which were introduced in 1967. He later served as a vice president and director of research and development (1978–83) for the company.
Mobile telephones had been introduced by the American Telephone & Telegraph Company (AT&T) in 1946. However, in a given area only 11 or 12 channels were available, so users often had to wait to use the system. Another weakness of the first mobile phones was that the large amount of power needed to run them could be supplied only by car batteries. Thus, there were no truly portable phones but only car phones.
The JMOR Tech Talk show is a weekly Tech Show gives our viewers informative information to help them understand technology and be able to make smarter choices to have a more productive and safer life. If you would like to apply to be a guest on the show please reach out below to include your contact information, bio, and topic area you wish to be interviewed about on the show and we will get back to you.
