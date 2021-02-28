Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CON­SUMER PRO­TEC­TION ALERT: Exces­sive Ener­gy Bills

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Consumer Protection Division is warning Texans to be aware of energy price hikes and offers tips to protect yourself from excessive and potentially unlawful charges after the recent winter weather storm:

Price-gougers may be required to reimburse consumers and may be held liable for civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation with an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly. You can learn more about the consumer complaint process here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.  

