Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating two suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The victim then entered the vehicle and the suspects assaulted the victim while trying to take his property. The victim fled from the vehicle. The suspects exited the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/v6zUglaDklY

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.