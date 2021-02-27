Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,976 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating two suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The victim then entered the vehicle and the suspects assaulted the victim while trying to take his property. The victim fled from the vehicle. The suspects exited the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

 

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/v6zUglaDklY

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2700 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.