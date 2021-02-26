Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2700 Block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the 2700 Block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:49 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location.  The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim.  The suspect then fled the scene.  The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, February 26, 2021, 32 year-old Jasmine Gilchrist, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

