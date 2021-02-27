Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:37 pm, the suspects took merchandise from an establishment at the listed location. The suspects exited the establishment without paying. As the victim confronted the suspects, they assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Friday, February 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.