Several State Highways to be Restricted Periodically for Local Trail Improvement Project in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Radnor Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, March 1, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The intermittent lane closures will be in place weekdays through early June.

The work locations are:

U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Radnor Chester Road and King of Prussia Road;

Radnor Chester Road between Browns Lane and Raider Road;

Bryn Mawr Avenue between Ithan Avenue and Stone Creek Lane; and

Conestoga Road between Lenoir Avenue and Wayne Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This local municipal project consists of installing ADA curb ramps, shared-use paths, bike lanes, signage and other miscellaneous construction.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

