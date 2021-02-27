U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Lane Closure for Local Lighting Improvement Project in Lower Merion Township, Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (City Avenue) motorists will encounter a right lane closure in both directions between Lapsley Lane and 52nd Street/Maple Avenue in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia, beginning Tuesday, March 9, for construction activities under a local lighting improvement project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, and from Friday, 7:00 PM, through Monday, 5:00 AM, through Monday, March 22.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This local municipal project consists of installing and updating lighting along the corridor to improve visibility for the traveling public.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

