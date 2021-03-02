WGP Global Appointed as Sole Strategic Advisors to Colventures LLC

WGP Global appointed as Strategic Advisors to Colventures LLC

WGP Global and Colventures LLC announced today that they have formalised an agreement for WGP Global to become the sole Strategic Advisor to the US company.

We will be working alongside the team to deliver best in class, tailored advice and a robust strategy to ensure that Colventures is positioned at the forefront of this emerging market.” — David Orchard, President and Co-Founder, WGP Global