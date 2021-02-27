Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Road Closure VT RT 7A

Roadway is open.

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas Sent: Saturday, February 27, 2021 8:43 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; Wilkins, Todd <Todd.Wilkins@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure VT RT 7A

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 7A in Shaftsbury near the intersection with State Park Rd is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle incident.  Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

