Gov. Ivey awards grants to continue assisting victims in north Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants totaling $140,000 to continue providing direct service to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse in north Alabama.

“Victims of any kind of abuse at any age deserve access to professional assistance in a timely manner,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their efforts to see that those who often have nowhere else to go get the help they need and deserve.”

One Place of the Shoals, based in Florence, is using funds of $65,000 to provide free professional assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. The organization provides counseling, court accompaniment, legal advocacy and assistance with filing protection from abuse orders. A portion of the grant supports travel so staff can provide direct services to victims in their communities. Matching funds of $21,667 will supplement the grant.

The Lawrence County Commission is using funds of $75,000 to continue the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit which investigates domestic violence crimes including responding to calls, directing victims to agencies that offer additional aid, collecting evidence and prosecuting offenders. Local matching funds of $25,000 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA believe strongly in partnering with local governments and nonprofit organizations to help ensure victims of violence find the help they need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

