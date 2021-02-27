HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 27 – MARCH 5, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Middle Street and the Keehi Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Nimitz Highway/O’Malley Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) KAIMUKI

Intermittent right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Kapolei Interchange on Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be intermittently closed during this time.

8) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

9) KAIMUKI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26) on Wednesday, March 3, through Thursday, March 4, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for maintenance work.

10) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport/Pearl Harbor/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 19A) on Wednesday, March 3, and Friday, March 5, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for maintenance work.

11) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup.

12) MAKIKI (NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Piikoi Street underpass and the Keeaumoku Street underpass on Wednesday, March 3, through Thursday, March 4, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for maintenance work.

13) PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Pearl City Interchange and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for signage work.

14) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Lehua Avenue underpass on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., for maintenance work.

15) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Halawa Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for zipper lane maintenance.

16) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

17) PEARL CITY TO KALIHI

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the H-2 Freeway and Keehi Interchange on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Middle Street on Wednesday, March 3, through Thursday, March 4, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work and pothole patching.

2) MOKULEIA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance of streetlights.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Mailiilii Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for installation of overhead lines.

6) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between the H-1 Freeway overpass and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KAILUA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Joseph P. Leong Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and the north end of Kamehameha Highway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance of street lights.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Kaimoku Place and Waa Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kapuhi Street on Thursday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) HALAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

3) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Weed Circle and Kahekili Highway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for street light maintenance.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway on Tuesday, March 2, through Friday, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for maintenance work.

6) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

7) LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Pakelo Place and Kaupau Place on Thursday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) PEARL CITY

Lane shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waiawa Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaonohi Street and Lehua Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Kohomua Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND WORK) Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the westbound Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freewayon Sunday night, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Pacific Street on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for flow monitoring work.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, March 1, through Friday morning, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Sumner Street on Monday night, March 1, through Friday morning, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Monday night, March 1, through Friday morning, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Waokanaka Street and Ahi Place on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Sewer project website at http://palisewer.org/.

2) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for electrical and resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Center lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of South Street on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for flow monitoring.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Left lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in both directions between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Leeward Bikeway project.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Lane closures on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt work.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) HALEIWA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Weed Circle on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for street light maintenance.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand and Lot J on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Rogers Boulevard on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure of Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Auld Lane and Kokea Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, through Friday, March 5, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed 24-hours a day.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Feb. 28, through Friday morning, March 5, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.