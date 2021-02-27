HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 27 – MARCH 5, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 92 and 96, Kaohe Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, near Saddle Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 6.5 and 8, Silverton Camp Mill Road and Hanawi Street, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

3) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

4) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 33, Hawaii Belt Road and Old Government Mauka Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, Pahoa Bypass Road and Nunulu Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.