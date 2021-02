Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 27, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Saturday, February 27, 2021

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

SB 16 WATER LEASING APPROVAL (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (Reconsideration) (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 334 MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS (STEFANICS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 13 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (IVEY-SOTO)

*SB 288 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 363 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (CANDELARIA)

PRESENTATION: C/HB 12

Representative Javier Martinez

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 252 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT (DIAMOND)

SB 262 LEASED EMPLOYEE WELFARE BENEFIT PLANS (MUÑOZ)

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

SB 58 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING UNIT CREDIT (TALLMAN)

*SB 179 HOSPITAL CARE FACILITIES CONTRACT (JARAMILLO)

SB 204 RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT (PADILLA)

SB 189 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 106 SURETY BOND FOR DRIVER EDUCATION SCHOOL (SOULES)

SB 325 DEPT. OF TRANS COLLECTION OF DAMAGES (SHENDO)

SB 99 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION AUDITS (O’NEILL)

SB 241 NORTH CENTRAL EC DEV. DISTRICT (JARAMILLO)

SB 281 CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS FOR SOME BUSINESSES (NEVILLE)

SB 287 WEST CENTRAL AVE. EC DEVELOPMENT (LOPEZ)

SB 32 WATER & SANITATION GROSS RECEIPTS (GONZALES)

SB 365 ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 379 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

SB 394 MOTOR VEHICLE FEE EXEMPTION (LOPEZ)

SB 404 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE (GALLEGOS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###