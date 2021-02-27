Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, March 1, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, March 1, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

SB 93 BROADBAND ACCESS & EXPANSION ACT (PADILLA)

*SB 72 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (NEVILLE)

SB 77 TWO PLUS TWO PILOT PROJECT (KERNAN)

SB 341 LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND (NEVILLE)

SB 133 RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT (GONZALES/GARCIA, H)

SB 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 271 PURPLE STAR PUBLIC SCHOOL PROGRAM (POPE)

*SB 367 CONSTITUTIONAL REVISION COMMISSION (CERVANTES)

SB 234 LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 7 DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES (WIRTH)

SB 8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 51 ENVIRONMENTAL DATABASE ACT (CHASEY/STEWART)

HB 89 HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION (CHATFIELD)

HB 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

HB 103 UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES (ANDERSON)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Monday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 1, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 52 BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL (FIGUEROA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 384 CLOSURE OF CERTAIN SCHOOLS (BRANDT)

SB 401 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED (PADILLA)

SB 406 LIMIT PUBLIC SCHOOL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS (STEWART)

HB 83 CHANGE GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS (ROMERO, GA)

HB 171 PROGRAM UNITS FOR CERTAIN SCHOOL PERSONNEL (FERRARY)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 1, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 47 ELIZABETH WHITEFIELD END-OF-LIFE OPTIONS ACT (ARMSTRONG, D/STEFANICS)

SB 279 OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE CHANGES (O’NEILL)

SB 282 RELEASE OF CERTAIN MEDICAL RECORDS (HICKEY)

SB 285 EMERGENCY MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATIONS (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 294 MARRIAGE LICENSE & CERTIFICATE FEES (STEFANICS)

SB 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

SB 315 PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER RETIREMENT (MUÑOZ/MAESTAS)

SB 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 304 VOTING DISTRICT GEOGRAPHIC DATA (McKENNA)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION

Governor Patrick Aguino

1st Lt. Governor Michael Cata

Benny Lujan, Public Works Division Director

Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo

Waste Water Treatment Plant

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 1, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

ROMERO, DEBORAH K. APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration

*SB 15 REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE (IVEY-SOTO)

*SB 199 REDISTRICTING ACT (ORTIZ y PINO)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

