Executive Appropriation Committee Recommends Historic Utah State Budget

The Executive Appropriations Committee (EAC) finalized recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. The recommendations include increased funding for education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and transportation, and significant tax cuts for Utahns.

“Last year at this time, if you told me we were going to fund education, infrastructure and cut taxes in the midst of a pandemic, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “The Legislature’s careful planning has enabled us to fund vital programs, provide bonuses for teachers, replenish rainy day funds and cut taxes for families, veterans and seniors. Despite the turbulence our world experienced in 2020, Utah continues to be a vibrant leader for economic growth and expansion.”

The budget includes an additional $75 million for education. The Legislature passed a base budget on January 28 that included a record $400 million increase for public education.

“What’s happening in Utah is remarkable, especially compared to the rest of the county,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “Coming out of a pandemic, we will set new funding records for education, address our affordable housing crisis, and provide resources to address homelessness all while providing tax cuts for seniors, veterans, and families. We faced difficult decisions but I feel very good about the budget our process has produced.”

The EAC budget recommendations include $50 million to address the state’s affordable housing and homelessness challenges, $55 million for low-income healthcare and over $100 million to improve trails and state parks.

“After considerable time and effort developing this year’s budget, I am pleased with the position our state is in,” said Sen. Jerry Stevenson, EAC co-chair. “We are taking care of Utahns who need it most, and ensuring funds are spread equitably across the state. As we finalize the budget, we will continue to judiciously manage revenues and expenditures, ensuring fiscal responsibility.”

“No matter how strong our economy is, budget requests always exceed revenue and that makes for some difficult decisions,” said Rep. Brad Last, EAC co-chair. “Over the past year, we’ve had to work diligently to balance the state budget and keep the state in a strong financial position. The appropriations included in this budget show our commitment to investing in the future of our state and elevate our quality of life as Utah’s population continues to grow.”

The EAC budget recommendation now advances to the full Legislature for consideration before the session closes March 5. The 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.