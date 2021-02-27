Department of Public Instruction Joins NC Businesses for 11th Annual Students@Work℠ Program

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt joins employers, educators, and state leaders in recognizing March 2021 as Students@Work℠ Month. While all programs will be virtual, this statewide career awareness initiative is celebrating 11 years of helping public school students connect classroom learning with careers they may choose to explore in the future.

Students @ Work℠ is a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE). Throughout the month, students will engage in virtual programs as some of the first steps toward learning about potential careers.

“With limited in-person access to learn about potential jobs, programs like Students@Work are all the more important as it helps keep students inspired by the opportunities that exist right here in North Carolina,” Truitt said. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we must continue to work with students to inform them about career opportunities here in our state and educate them about how they can participate.”

This year’s program involves nearly 200 businesses throughout the state and is expected to impact approximately 18,000 students. While the emphasis of the program is on middle school, some high school students are participating as well.

Students @ Work℠ is made possible by a grant from GSK.

For more information about Students @ Work℠ Week, visit www.ncbce.org.

About the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provides leadership to 115 local public school districts and 200 charter schools serving over 1.5 million students in kindergarten through high school graduation. The agency is responsible for all aspects of the state's public school system and works under the direction of the North Carolina State Board of Education.

About the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) The North Carolina Business Committee for Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit comprised of business leaders from across the state. NCBCE’s mission focuses on ensuring that every student in North Carolina graduates from high school ready for life and work in a global society.