Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.26.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Deanne M. Wertin, 55, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Agency Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency, where she has served in that role since 2018. Wertin was Chief Operating Officer at Social Interest Solutions from 2015 to 2017. She was Chief Operations Officer at M Corp from 2013 to 2015. Wertin was Senior Vice President of Operations at The Walz Group from 2011 to 2014 and Chief Executive Officer at Maximus Consulting Services Inc. from 2006 to 2010. Wertin was Managing Director at KPMG Consulting from 1997 to 2006. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $144,672. Wertin is a Democrat.

Palav A. Babaria, 39, of San Francisco, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer and Deputy Director of Quality and Population Health Management at the Department of Health Care Services. Babaria has been Chief Administrative Officer of Ambulatory Services at Alameda Health System since 2017. She has also been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco since 2013. She was Medical Director at the K6 Adult Medicine Clinic from 2014 to 2017 and a Clinician Educator in the Primary Care Division at Highland Hospital since 2013. Babaria is a member of the Clinical Advisory Committee of the California Association of Public Hospitals/Safety Net Institute, the Alameda Health System Technology & Innovation Steering Committee and the Alameda Health System Waiver Implementation Team. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Master of Health Science degree from Yale University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $203,820. Babaria is a Democrat.

Ryan G. Seeley, 41, of Sacramento, has been reappointed General Counsel and Deputy Director at the Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has served in that role since 2017 and has served in several positions since 2010, including Assistant Chief Counsel and Attorney. Seeley was Principal Attorney at Ryan Seeley, Attorney & Counselor at Law from 2008 to 2010 and an Associate Attorney at Downey Brand Attorneys LLP from 2007 to 2008 and at Bornholdt & Associates from 2005 to 2007. Seeley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $184,488. Seeley is registered without party preference.

Shaleen M. Schmutzer-Smith, 48, of West Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy General Counsel at the Department of Housing and Community Development, where she has served in that role since 2017 and served as an Attorney from 2007 to 2017. Schmutzer-Smith was a Research Attorney at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP from 2001 to 2006, where she was a Paralegal from 2000 to 2001. She was a Tax Specialist at KPMG LLP in 2001. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Schmutzer-Smith is a Libertarian.

Natalya Kulagina, 43, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Administrative Assistant at the Office of Tax Appeals, where she has served in that role since 2018. Kulagina was Administrative Assistant at the California Air Resources Board from 2016 to 2018. She was Executive Assistant and then Administrative Assistant at the Department of Business Oversight from 2013 to 2016. She was Executive Assistant at the Wildlife Conservation Board from 2008 to 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $70,908. Kulagina is registered without party preference.

Rebecca C. Foster, 43, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation, where she has served since 2019. Foster has been Chief Executive Officer at the San Francisco Housing Accelerator Fund since 2016. She was Director of Social Impact Investment at the Office of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee from 2013 to 2016. Foster was Vice President at Goldman Sachs from 2005 to 2013. She is a trustee of San Francisco Friends School and a member of ARTA. Foster earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Foster is a Democrat.

Dave A. Rand, 42, of Agoura Hills, has been reappointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation, where he has served since 2019. Rand has been an Attorney at Law and Partner at Armbruster Goldsmith & Delvac LLP since 2012. He was a Regional Political Director at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee from 2008 to 2012. Rand was an Attorney at Law and Associate at Armbruster & Goldsmith LLP in 2008, Manatt Phelps & Phillips from 2005 to 2008 and at Thelen Reid & Priest from 2003 to 2005. He is chair of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Rand earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rand is a Democrat.

Nancy Gordon, 63, of Scotts Valley, has been reappointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission, where she has served since 2016. Gordon has been a Public Safety Consultant since 1986. She was Director of General Services and Emergency Services for Santa Cruz County from 1984 to 2017. Gordon was an Adjunct Instructor at the National Fire Academy, Maryland from 1990 to 1995. She was 911 Communications Director at the County of Santa Cruz from 1985 to 1986. Gordon was an Administrative Analyst at the Santa Cruz County Administrative Office and General Services Department from 1984 to 1985. She is a board director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Cruz, a board director for Chapter 009 of the Retired Public Employees Association, a mediator for the Conflict Resolution Center of Santa Cruz and a support group facilitator, trainer and crisis line for Suicide Prevention Services of the Center Coast, Family Services. Gordon earned a Master of Public Administration degree from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gordon is a Democrat.

Kristin Weivoda, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Weivoda has served as EMS Administrator at Yolo County since 2013. She was a Flight Paramedic at REACH Air Medical Services from 2011 to 2016. Weivoda was a Clinical Specialist at the Advanced Circulatory System from 2009 to 2013. She was a Firefighter and Paramedic at the North Tahoe Fire District from 2005 to 2011. Weivoda is a member of the Emergency Medical Services Administrators Association of California and the International Association of EMS Chiefs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Weivoda is a Democrat.

###