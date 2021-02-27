Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,063 in the last 365 days.

Noah Taliferro Joins Netflix’s Dear White People for their Fourth and Final Season

The Rising Star Will Play the Role of Omar in the Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Taliferro will be appearing in Netflix’s “Dear White People” in their final season, as Omar.

Based on Justin Simien’s famous indie feature, Dear White People is set against the climate of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions mix just below the surface. The series follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism in the millennial age.

The American Actor Noah Taliferro is a rising actor and producer from Los Angeles. From booking his first guest star role as Young Jebediah on Netflix’s Family Reunion in 2018, to booking another role on Netflix and the CW’s hit show “All-American,” as cocky cornerback Bo Lemming.

Phil Hughta
Trazza Media
email us here

You just read:

Noah Taliferro Joins Netflix’s Dear White People for their Fourth and Final Season

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.