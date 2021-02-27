Noah Taliferro Joins Netflix’s Dear White People for their Fourth and Final Season
The Rising Star Will Play the Role of Omar in the SeriesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Taliferro will be appearing in Netflix’s “Dear White People” in their final season, as Omar.
Based on Justin Simien’s famous indie feature, Dear White People is set against the climate of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions mix just below the surface. The series follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism in the millennial age.
The American Actor Noah Taliferro is a rising actor and producer from Los Angeles. From booking his first guest star role as Young Jebediah on Netflix’s Family Reunion in 2018, to booking another role on Netflix and the CW’s hit show “All-American,” as cocky cornerback Bo Lemming.
