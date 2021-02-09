Noah Taliferro to Appear in Netflix’s Dear White People
The Rising Star Will Play the Role of Omar in the SeriesLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Taliferro will be appearing in Netflix’s New season of Dear White People as Omar. Dear White People is a Netflix original show that follows students of color as they navigate life at an Ivy League college. Noah Taliferro is a rising actor and producer from Los Angeles. From booking his first guest star role as Young Jebediah on Netflix’s Family Reunion in 2018, to booking another role on Netflix and the CW’s hit show “All-American,” as cocky cornerback Bo Lemming, to his most recent recurring booking as Omar in Netflix’s Dear White People, Noah Talliferro is showing that he has the talent to be a shining star.
Joshua Sayles
SNS media group
email us here