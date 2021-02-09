Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,118 in the last 365 days.

Noah Taliferro to Appear in Netflix’s Dear White People

The Rising Star Will Play the Role of Omar in the Series

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noah Taliferro will be appearing in Netflix’s New season of Dear White People as Omar. Dear White People is a Netflix original show that follows students of color as they navigate life at an Ivy League college. Noah Taliferro is a rising actor and producer from Los Angeles. From booking his first guest star role as Young Jebediah on Netflix’s Family Reunion in 2018, to booking another role on Netflix and the CW’s hit show “All-American,” as cocky cornerback Bo Lemming, to his most recent recurring booking as Omar in Netflix’s Dear White People, Noah Talliferro is showing that he has the talent to be a shining star.

Joshua Sayles
SNS media group
email us here

You just read:

Noah Taliferro to Appear in Netflix’s Dear White People

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.