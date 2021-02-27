Munther Rayahneh: "Aal Haroun" Is action Movie By Producer "Hosni Mahmoud".
"Aal Haroun" Is action Movie By Producer "Hosni Mahmoud".GIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Since Rayahneh, the Jordanian artist has continued to shoot scenes of his movie “Aal Haroun”, through which he returns to the Egyptian cinema for a film made by the "producer Hosny Mahmoud", and in which he stands in front of the cameras of the director Moataz Hussam, written by Ahmed Anwar, and co-stars Abeer Sabry, Ihab Fahmy, Muhammad Ezz, Hajer Al-Sharnoubi, Ahmed Wafiq, and Hamdi Heikal, and much more
"The script and the story are written in a different way, and revolve in an action teaser framework around the idea of treachery among humans in dealing, through the formation of neurotic and disagreements that arise between a group of antiquities dealers," he said.
Regarding his character in the film, "Munther" said: "I embody a different character, an engineer in evil, a different story that I loved very much as a strange character, action and suspense, an action that does not need training because the action is in his thinking and mind and does not require physical strength."
Regarding his character in the film, "Munther" said: "I embody a different character, an engineer in evil, a different story that I loved very much as a strange character, action and suspense, an action that does not need training because the action is in his thinking and mind and does not require physical strength."
Regarding dealing with the work team, he said: “I did not care whether the director of the work was going through his first professional experiences or not, and Moataz Hussam has great experiences, in the end, he occupies me in the way of his thinking and the extent of his knowledge and knowledge, and whether it will be an addition to me or not, this is the key. For me, I do not calculate things this way, I am sharing a director for the first time as well as the producer, but it was the Company I trust and know the Producing team that pushed me to the contract. ”
Moment Production
Moment Production
01033444144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview