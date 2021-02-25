2021-02-25 09:54:46.61 Grocery Run Turns into a $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Keith Davidson of Hazelwood went on a quick grocery run and came home a Missouri Lottery winner. Davidson won a $100,000 prize after playing a “300X” Scratchers ticket he bought at Schnucks Market, 2030 Dorsett Road, in Maryland Heights. 

Davidson shared that his life-changing purchase almost did not happen. 

“It was snowing that day, and I ended up going to the Schnucks off Dorsett Road. I almost changed my mind and decided to go to the Schnucks down the road from my house,” he said. 

300X” is a $30 Scratchers game with over $124.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $3 million. 

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

