2021-02-26 14:30:56.477 Lucky Feeling Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Theodore Arnold said he was feeling lucky on the day he purchased a Missouri Lottery “200X The Money” Scratchers ticket, but that didn’t stop him from being shocked when he discovered his ticket held one of the game’s four $100,000 prizes.

“I was feeling lucky. I just didn’t know I would be that lucky!” Arnold said. 

He went on to share that his wife didn’t believe him when he first told her how much he had won. 

“I told her I won $100,000, and she said, ‘You did not!’” he laughed. “So, later on, I let her see the ticket, and that’s when she believed me.”

Arnold bought his winning Scratchers ticket at Sunfresh, 18001 E. Highway 24, in Independence. 

200X The Money” is a $20 game with more than $43.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $2 million and three additional prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

