Governor’s Office Announces Personnel Changes

Governor Roy Cooper announced several recent senior personnel changes within the Governor’s Office.

“I’m proud of the strong, diverse team we have built over the past four years to move our state forward and help our people and communities respond to unprecedented challenges. It’s a privilege to serve our great state and I appreciate these leaders stepping into new roles to continue to build a stronger North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper.

Jessica Englert has been named Policy Director. Englert has held several leadership positions in the Cooper Administration and most recently served as the Assistant Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Solutions. Englert graduated from Indiana University and the University of Michigan Law School.

Lee Lilley has been named the Governor’s Director of North Carolina Pandemic Recovery and will help coordinate pandemic recovery efforts throughout the administration from the Governor’s Office. Lilley most recently served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Cooper Administration and previously served as Legislative Director for Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-01). A native of Williamston, he is an alum of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

L.T. McCrimmon has been named Director of Legislative Affairs. McCrimmon was previously Deputy Legislative Director for the Governor’s Office and prior to that served as Deputy Director for Government Affairs for the NC Department of Health and Human Services. She most recently was President Joe Biden’s North Carolina State Director for his 2020 campaign. She graduated from Shaw University and holds an Executive Master of Public Administration from North Carolina Central University.

Stephanie Pigues has been named Director of the Office of Public Engagement. Pigues has public and stakeholder engagement experience in the private sector having worked as a Solutions Consultant for LexisNexis and previously worked in the Georgia House of Representatives. She most recently served as Political Director for Cooper for North Carolina. She earned her Bachelor's Degree at Ball State University, her JD at the Florida Coastal School of Law and her Master of Law at the Emory University School of Law.

