Governor Cooper Announces New Judicial Appointments

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced two new judicial appointments, one to the North Carolina Superior Court and one to the North Carolina District Court.

“These appointees bring valuable knowledge and experience to the bench,” Gov. Cooper said. “I am confident that they will serve the people of our state well.”

The Hon. Hunt Gwyn will serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 20B (Union County). Judge Gwyn will fill the seat vacated by Judge Jeffrey Carpenter who was elected to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Gwyn served as Resident Superior Court Judge in Union County. Previously, he was a Chief District Court Judge in Union County and a District, Family and Juvenile Court Judge in District 20B. Judge Gwyn earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law, his General Jurisdiction Curriculum from National Judicial College and his Juvenile Judge Certification from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.

Will M. Callihan, Jr., will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 13 (Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties). Callihan will fill the seat vacated by Judge Fred Gore who was elected to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Callihan is an attorney at McGougan Law Firm and represents the Town of Sandy Creek, the Town of Sandyfield and the Whiteville City School Board of Education. Callihan earned his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Appalachian School of Law.

