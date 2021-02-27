Jackson Sage Grouse Group to Meet

Jackson - The Upper Snake River Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group will meet on February 25, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 pm. This meeting is open to the public. The topic of a proposed sage grouse translocation will be discussed. The meeting will be conducted virtually. To join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83805870030?pwd= eDMzMkg5cVB3SitJWnJhNDc2cWttZz 09 Meeting ID: 838 0587 0030 Passcode: 662862 For additional questions please contact Leslie Schreiber Wyoming Game and Fish Sage Grouse/Sagebrush Biologist, at Leslie.Schreiber@wyo.gov.

