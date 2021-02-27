Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,202 in the last 365 days.

Jackson Sage Grouse Group to Meet

Jackson - The Upper Snake River Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group will meet on February 25, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 pm. This meeting is open to the public. The topic of a proposed sage grouse translocation will be discussed. The meeting will be conducted virtually.   To join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83805870030?pwd=eDMzMkg5cVB3SitJWnJhNDc2cWttZz09 Meeting ID: 838 0587 0030 Passcode: 662862   For additional questions please contact Leslie Schreiber Wyoming Game and Fish Sage Grouse/Sagebrush Biologist, at Leslie.Schreiber@wyo.gov.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Jackson Sage Grouse Group to Meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.