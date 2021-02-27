Jackson Sage Grouse Group to Meet

Jackson - The Upper Snake River Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group will meet on February 25, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 pm. This meeting is open to the public. The topic of a proposed sage grouse translocation will be discussed. The meeting will be conducted virtually.
To join the Zoom meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83805870030?pwd=eDMzMkg5cVB3SitJWnJhNDc2cWttZz09
Meeting ID: 838 0587 0030
Passcode: 662862
For additional questions please contact Leslie Schreiber Wyoming Game and Fish Sage Grouse/Sagebrush Biologist, at Leslie.Schreiber@wyo.gov.
