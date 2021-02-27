Bighorn sheep study continues in southeast Wyoming

Laramie -

Wildlife biologists fitted GPS tracking collars on 17 bighorn sheep in southeast Wyoming in late January as part of an ongoing study to learn more about respiratory diseases in the species. Ten bighorn sheep ewes in the Encampment herd and seven ewes from the Laramie Peak Herd Unit (three from Sybille Canyon and four from Duck Creek) were captured and fitted with collars. The GPS tracking collars provide a location point each day for the next three years. This information will help biologists estimate the number of sheep that use critical winter ranges, and learn more about their movement patterns to help determine future habitat improvement projects.

- WGFD -