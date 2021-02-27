Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,196 in the last 365 days.

Please don't feed the deer

Laramie -

Wyoming residents who feed deer during winter certainly have good intentions, but it is important to remember the unintended consequences and resist the urge to try to “help” these animals by feeding them. People commonly make the mistake that feeding deer is beneficial. But, mule deer in particular have a highly specialized digestive system with specific bacteria in their stomach to aid in the digestion of natural foods, mostly woody vegetation. They are often not able to properly digest foods outside of this range, such as hay, birdseed, fruit, grain, or pellets. When mule deer have access to such artificial food sources, often they are found dead with stomachs full of undigested food.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Please don't feed the deer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.