The Biggest Standout Designer From New York Fashion Week 2021

American Design House, PRSVR is the standout Designer Brand at New York Fashion Week - especially during Black History Month.

This collection is entitled “All in the Bag.” In a literal way, each look can fit into the Personal Travel Luggage pieces. In a figurative way, these looks are made for when you’re ‘in your bag.’” — Brandon Williamson, Designer

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a blistery cold rooftop in the fashion capital of the world, an impassioned Designer amped up his models "This is your Game Day - your Red Carpet - your wedding aisle. This is your moment; when perseverance pays off." Those were the words of Detroit born Designer and Creative Director, Brandon Williamson . His foundation brand, PRSVR (pronounced persevere) is called "The Designer Brand" because of him.As part of the Flying Solo NYC production, PRSVR presented 8 FULL Head to Toe LOOKS on that Soho rooftop, Saturday February 13, 2021 during the third show of the day. That perfect time of day that's not too early, and not too late. The makeup was still fresh and the photographers knew the lighting. As the music started, and the first model took the runway, it became both easy and hard to understand the magnetic power of his aesthetic.Brandon's designs have indeed attracted a long roster of celebrity clients who are true trend setters including Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, Kyle Kuzma, Ciara, and Diddy, to name a few. But even with all those big names, the Chicago-born brand has maintained its secret status. "That was unintentionally deliberate", says Designer CEO Margaret Williamson."Exclusivity is important to our clients, so it and made sense that they didn't share the connect. We were able to go around the country, from Chicago to DC, to Atlanta and Detroit, to Houston and Miami, and now LA. I took the brand on that classic circuit that so many toured before us. After 8 years of being underground, we have emerged in the production capital of the world: Burbank, CA. There is no more hiding the light, so, there's now a new stop on the route", states Margaret with a proud grin.The brand's instagram bio describes PRSVR as "An Innovative (black owned) Design House. Unique to LA 🛫", and the West Coast Fashion Flavor was apparent in the bright colors and light fabrics. This All in the Bag Collection took us right to our American roots, which is reflected in our use of those classic American textures of denim, and cotton, and tweed, and leather. That timelessness was woven into the PRSVR aesthetic that is simultaneously bold and understated.Made for both Men and Women, the PRSVR Designs are more for a type of lifestyle than a type of person. Each of the eight runway looks was named according to the perfect role for that costume/uniform/outfit. From The Maverick, with its extended camouflage tweed vest and suede moccasins; to The Student, with its matching roller bag/track pants set; each look managed to build off the others so that the view wants to play all 8 roles.Amidst the pandemic, PRSVR opened a private, drive-up boutique showroom minutes from North Hollywood. All 8 Looks from the New York Fashion Week Runway are available for purchase in store and online at www.prsvr.com

