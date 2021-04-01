A Return to Retail - Post Pandemic. How one Burbank Couple is creating the future of brick and mortar shopping

The PRSVR Picnic launching 4.3.21 in Burbank, California Brandon and Margaret Williamson, Designer and CEO of PRSVR The Future of Retail in a Post Pandemic Society (Face Mask by NOIRPOLITAN)

Saturday 4/3/21 elevated streetwear brand PRSVR opens the doors to its retail showroom in Burbank, California; showing the future of retail at The PRSVR Picnic.

We know that if we are asking clients to come out of their homes, then it has to be for more than a new pair of pants!” — Margaret Williamson, CEO

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4.3.21 The countdown is on for a return to retail in our new post-pandemic society. But why would we want to venture off our couches and into pants, just to go shopping? One Burbank couple has the answer.Brandon and Margaret Williamson of streetwear brand PRSVR; The Designer Brand , recently moved into the heart of the Burbank Retail District but have been unable to hold the official Grand Opening due to the ongoing health concerns."We know that if we are asking clients to come out of their homes, then it has to be for more than a new pair of pants!", says CEO Margaret Williamson. "The future of retail has to be full sensory; it has to create a memory for the guest."That concept, entitled The PRSVR Picnic will be on display to a handful of invited guests on Saturday April 3, 2021... a date Margaret couldn't let go by unused."It has felt like watching water boil, waiting for the restrictions to safely lift and retail to reopen. When I spotted 4/3/21 on the calendar, I knew it was the sign we needed to open the doors to the Burbank Showroom.For more information on The PRSVR Picnic and how to be part of the future of retail, visit www.prsvr.com or stop by the now open PRSVR Showroom at 1855 N Victory Place in Burbank. M-S 11a-7p PST.For the past 7 years, PRSVR; The Designer Brand has been creating roving retail experiences across the country. When COVID-19 shut down the worlds of travel, entertainment, and retail shopping, the elevated streetwear brand dug deeper instead of uprooting.Now, after a year inside, PRSVR is ready to unveil the newest retail experience in a post pandemic society with THE PRSVR PICNIC. A full sensory experience, the Persevere (PRSVR) Picnic fuses fashion, art, music, food, and beauty into an experiential shopping destination that is sure to make to your Highlight Story Reel.Happening every first Saturday of the month beginning April 4, 2021, tickets are purposely limited to maintain both the safety and experience standards.THE DETAILS:WHAT >>The PRSVR Picnic, A RETURN TO RETAIL EXPERIENCEWHY >>BECAUSE IT'S TIME, BUT IT CAN'T BE THE SAME OLD MALL SCENEWHERE >>BURBANK, CAWHEN >>SAT 4-3-21WHO >>PRSVR; THE DESIGNER BRANDHOW >>TICKET OPTIONS at prsvr.com

