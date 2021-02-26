Spring Wingshooting Clinic at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is sponsoring wingshooting clinic sessions for hunters on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 at Jim Edgar Panther Creek (JEPC) State Fish and Wildlife Area.

All participants in the clinics will be required to follow public health guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, and carrying hand sanitizer.

The Hunters Wingshooting Clinics at JEPC consists of two 4-hour wingshooting sessions each day. Morning sessions run from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, and afternoon sessions run from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The clinic sessions will be taught by instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) and/or the IDNR. The clinics are designed primarily to improve the wingshooting skills of hunters. Hunters interested in improving their ability to hit moving targets with a shotgun are encouraged to attend. However, these wingshooting clinics are not limited only to hunters. Anyone from 12 years of age and older who wants to improve their shotgun shooting skills can attend. However, young shooters need to be at least in the novice wingshooting skill category to attend.

Hunters Wingshooting Clinics are hands-on and include extensive live fire at a variety of clay target presentations on specially designed sporting clays courses. The clay target presentations represent typical hunting scenarios.

The JEPC sporting clays course will be laid out at the hand-trap range area on County Highway 11 east of the site headquarters.

The participant-to-instructor ratio is four-to-one. Typically, participants are grouped with others of similar shooting ability. There will be a briefing about shotgun safety and handling and on-range safety at the start of each session.

Advanced registration is required. Registration information for the JEPC Hunters Wingshooting Clinics can be accessed at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx .

Click on the “Calendar” button, then view the April 10 or April 11 dates to access and click on the “Online Registration” link. From there you will be redirected to the Illinois Conservation Foundation website to register for your chosen session. Please note you must download the information and forms packet. Registration is not complete until all necessary forms are submitted per the instructions in the downloaded information and forms packet.

2/26/2021