March fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at Gem Lake in the Upper Snake Region in March. This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Upper Snake waters during the 2021 year with over 200,000 more to follow throughout the region as conditions allow.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.