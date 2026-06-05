Catch the fun on Free Fishing Day June 13

Young anglers will have plenty of opportunity to catch a Free Fishing Day event in the Salmon Region this year, as three fishing derbies are being held on Saturday, June 13.

Kid’s fishing derbies will be held at Kid’s Pond in Salmon (9:00 am to noon), Blue Mountain Meadow Pond in Challis (8:30 am to noon), and the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery in Stanley (10:00 am to 1:00 pm).

The events are free and open to all youth 16 years old and younger. All young anglers who register are eligible for prizes as supplies last but must be present to collect their prize at the end of the event. A fishing license is not required on Idaho's Free Fishing Day, but all other rules apply.