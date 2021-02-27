CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Reveals 5-Star Reviews is Secret to Agency’s Billion Dollar Success
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Rudy Lira Kusuma, revealed today that the driving force behind the company’s success, including closing 1 billion dollars in deals during the pandemic and selling homes three time faster on average, is a laser focus on getting 5-star reviews, repeat clients and referrals.
Kusuma discussed the topic in a series of social media posts, noting that, “My approach to leadership at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is to encourage our agents to act as if their reviews were currency. Imagine if, rather than commission checks, reviews were what we relied on to pay the bills. Would this make a difference in how you interact with your clients?”
“This way of thinking is actually the basis for our training system which is set up to teach a method of striving for 5-star reviews from every client.” he continued. “This is what has made the difference for us as an award-winning brokerage and is the real secret to why we were able to close 1 billion dollars in real estate deals even during a global pandemic.”
In addition to receiving multiple five-star reviews on Google and Zillow, the broker and his team regularly receive praise through video testimonials from their clients. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty operates with a system that allows for a different kind of second-mile service baked into deals from the moment agents meet face to face with clients.
“Our agents are held to a very high standard.” Continued Kusuma. “I always instill in them that if they were to set up deals up to get a 5 Star Review from every client as opposed to stopping short of that at the commission check, they would get MORE commission checks. Every time we meet a client, we are doing a deal to get a lifetime customer. Everything in our process is built to do that. It’s all part of the system that makes it possible for us to repeat success with every client.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is always actively looking for agents of a high caliber to join their award-winning team. Since their start in 2007, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has operated with a strict no cold calling, no door knocking, and no prospecting policy. Instead, they use a proven system to generate leads and ensure a culture of providing 5-star service to continually bring in 5-star reviews from clients.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently held an online event to celebrate their best agents’ achievements, including agents who made lifechanging gains in their income since joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team.
“What we offer our agents is truly different.” Said Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We are a high energy team that brings our best to every client interaction and every listing and sale. Our team is constantly growing and we welcome agents who are looking for a brokerage where they can be successful, take pride in their quality of service and be a part of an award-winning and high earning team.”
To become a Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agent, applicants should be driven, coachable and possess an excellent work ethic. If you are interested in becoming a part of YHSGR’s high performing team and participating in company advantages such as their proven systems for lead generation, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
Learn more about Rudy Lira Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team by visiting www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
