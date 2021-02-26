U.S. Supreme Court opinion: Feb. 25

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in a case involving claims stemming from a violent encounter in which members of a federal task force mistook the plaintiff for a fugitive.

The court held that the District Court’s order dismissing plaintiff's Federal Tort Claims Act claims was a judgment on the merits that can trigger the Act’s judgment bar to block his claims under 28 U. S. C. §2676.

Link to the court's opinion: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-546_7mip.pdf