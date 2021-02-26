SINGLETON HOSTS Q&A SESSION WITH NJDOH COMMISSIONER, VIRTUA CEO TO ENCOURAGE AFRICAN-AMERICANS TO GET VACCINATED

TRENTON – In an effort to encourage other African-Americans to get vaccinated, Senator Troy Singleton hosted a virtual roundtable discussion with State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Dr. Margaret Fisher, and Virtua CEO Dennis Pullin. The purpose of the discussion was to provide facts about the safety of the vaccine and to inform people of how to get vaccinated at the Burlington County Mega Site.

“I fully understand there is vaccine hesitancy in our community due to unacceptable historical inequities and mistreatment of people of color with respect to health care and medical experimentation in our nation’s history,” said Senator Singleton. “However, it is my hope that this roundtable conversation will reassure and inform people of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“This is especially critical because out of the 1.8 million vaccine doses administered in NJ, only 4% of those have been received by African Americans. Yet, we have been disproportionately impacted by the disease which affects not just our physical health, but our economic health,” continued Singleton.

Questions ranged from basic questions about the vaccine itself, such as what ingredients are in it and how it works, to more practical discussions such as whether someone who has recovered from COVID-19 still needs to get vaccinated, or whether someone who is vaccinated can still transmit the illness

The conversation can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGK7MEtFA9A&feature=youtu.be