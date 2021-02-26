Maine DOE Update – February 26, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The EF-S-214, also known as the EPS High-Cost Out-of-District Report will be open for data entry to Maine public schools on March 1 in the Maine DOE’s NEO Portal. | More

The EF-S-05 Part II Special Education Staff Certification report must be verified and certified by the Special Education Director in the Maine Department Of Education’s NEO System. | More

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely. For the second time since January 28 update, all counties remain green. | More

The Maine Department of Education is performing a regularly scheduled review of the Maine Learning Results for the following areas: Health Education and Physical Education, Visual and Performing Arts, and World Languages. The Department is looking for participants to serve as part of the writing teams this summer. | More

Maine has been selected to participate in the 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign, a national effort to encourage physical fitness in youth. As part of the campaign, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) will gift Fitness Centers to three Maine schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers. | More

In partnership with the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Volunteer Maine is excited to offer service support grants to groups working with middle and high school students to learn about and tackle issues around hunger and food insecurity in their communities. | More

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the way schools and districts have been offering meals to children across the state has changed dramatically. Food service staff have worked tirelessly to adapt and come up with many creative methods for meal service by schools. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce an opportunity for middle and high school teachers to participate in cross-cultural partnerships with schools in France. This opportunity has been made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Académie de Nantes, the governmental body overseeing education in the Pays de la Loire region of France. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

A workshop series by Maine Intercultural Communication Consultants (MICC), a women-owned business based in Portland, Maine, with years of experience helping schools, organizations, and individuals develop interculturally and navigate differences effectively. | More

Time is short and needs are high. As we rapidly progress through the second half of the 20-21 school year, many educators begin to ask, “Have I gotten enough done? Are my kids ready for the next grade? How will I ever meet the needs of those I notice struggling with the time I have left?” | More

Attendees will hear from district, teacher, and nonprofit leaders about promising practices used to close opportunity gaps. Attendees will hear about equity initiatives implemented across school districts, examine classroom-based practices, and learn about building community support for equity priorities. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

