Public Hearing on the Atlantic Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 Public Information Document

Contact: Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095 Emilie Franke (ASMFC): (703)842-0740 February 26, 2021

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed Atlantic Striped Bass Draft Amendment 7 Public Information Document (PID) to the Interstate Fisheries Management Plan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The purpose of the PID is to seek input from stakeholders and those interested in striped bass on changes observed in the fishery and resource, potential management measures, and prioritizing the importance of each topic for continued development and potential inclusion in the Draft Amendment. The PID considers the following management topics: (1) fishery goals and objectives; (2) biological reference points; (3) management triggers; (4) stock rebuilding targets and schedule; (5) regional management; (6) management program equivalency (conservation equivalency); (7) recreational release mortality; (8) recreational accountability; (9) coastal commercial quota allocation; and (10) any other issues raised in public comment.

To read the PID in its entirety visit http://www.asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/StripedBassAm7PID_PublicComment_Feb2021.pdf.

Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at http://www.asmfc.org/calendar/3/2021/NH-Public-Hearing-on-Striped-Bass-PID/1689.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the PID either by attending state public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, April 9, 2021 and should be mailed to Emilie Franke, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, 1050 N. Highland St, Suite 200A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, faxed to 703-842-0741, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org (subject line: Striped Bass PID).

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife. and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at www.wildnh.com/marine.