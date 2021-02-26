Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Plymouth

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 26, 2021

Plymouth, NH – At approximately 8:45 p.m., on Thursday, February 25, 2021, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a single snowmobile accident in the town of Plymouth. 911 coordinates were given and put the accident on Trail 152 in Plymouth. Plymouth Fire and Rescue, Campton-Thornton Fire and Rescue, Plymouth Ambulance, Plymouth Police and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. Upon arrival, rescuers located Scott Trudeau, 52, of Harrisville, RI. Trudeau had been operating his snowmobile on Trail 152 in Plymouth with a group of three other snowmobiles. While navigating around a corner he noticed a large dirt patch in the trail and tried to avoid it. In his attempt to go around the dirt he left the trail and crashed into multiple trees. Trudeau suffered a serious but non-life-threating injury and was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.