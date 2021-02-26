Missing CCC-L inmate arrested

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-25)

February 25, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on February 10, 2021 has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. Davaughn Johnson #76406 was taken into custody around 6:00 p.m. on February 23, 2021 at 112th and Ellison.

Johnson started serving his sentence on August 29, 2012. He was sentenced to 13 years and two months to 23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County that include: accessory to a felony (murder), terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He has a tentative release date of March 31, 2030.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

