PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Bucks, Chester and Delaware Counties

02/26/2021 King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Bucks County Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 332 (Newtown Richboro Road) between Fir Drive and Holland Road in Northampton Township. Chester County Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Harveys Bridge Road and Stargazer Road in Newlin Township;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 272 (Christine Road) between Union Square Road and U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Northgate Road and Westtown Thornton Road in Thornbury Township; and

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) at the intersection with Haldane Drive in East Marlborough Township. Delaware County Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) between Goshen Road and Charles Ellis Lane in Newtown Township;

Monday, March 1, through Friday, April 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Darby Road and Township Line Road, and on Darby Road between Township Line Road and Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby and Haverford Townships; and

Thursday, March 4, from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in both directions between Darlington Road and Valley Road in Middletown Township. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797 # # #