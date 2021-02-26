PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Bucks, Chester and Delaware Counties
02/26/2021
King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work schedule is:
Bucks County
- Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 332 (Newtown Richboro Road) between Fir Drive and Holland Road in Northampton Township.
Chester County
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Harveys Bridge Road and Stargazer Road in Newlin Township;
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 272 (Christine Road) between Union Square Road and U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township;
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Northgate Road and Westtown Thornton Road in Thornbury Township; and
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) at the intersection with Haldane Drive in East Marlborough Township.
Delaware County
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 252 (Newtown Street Road) between Goshen Road and Charles Ellis Lane in Newtown Township;
- Monday, March 1, through Friday, April 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Darby Road and Township Line Road, and on Darby Road between Township Line Road and Route 3 (West Chester Pike) in Upper Darby and Haverford Townships; and
- Thursday, March 4, from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in both directions between Darlington Road and Valley Road in Middletown Township.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #