PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve Travel and Safety on County Line Road in Bucks and Montgomery Counties

​King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that construction will begin on Monday, March 8, on a project to reconstruct and improve a three-mile section of County Line Road from Kulp Road to Route 611 (Easton Road) in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.

Improvements to be made under this County Line Road improvement project include widening the highway to provide a uniformed pattern of two 11-foot travel lanes and five-foot shoulders; replacing the bridge that carries County Line Road over the branch of Little Neshaminy Creek; upgrading traffic signals, ADA curb ramps and guide rail; performing drainage improvements; resurfacing County Line Road; and performing additional work items to enhance safety and travel for the motoring public.

On Monday, March 8, through Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane closures are scheduled on County Line Road between Kulp Road and Route 611 (Easton Road), for tree clearing operations.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Following tree clearing operations, County Line Road motorists can expect periodic weekday lane closures in the project area from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, beginning on Monday, April 5, through November, for utility relocation work in advance of project construction, which is expected to begin next year.

As construction progresses, westbound County Line Road will close between Kulp Road and Fairmount Avenue for approximately one year. In later construction stages, County Line Road will close in both directions between Fairmount Avenue and Park Road for approximately eight months. During these closures, County Line Road motorists will be detoured over Route 611 (Easton Road), Route 132 (Street Road) and Lower State Road.

James D. Morrissey, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $11,073,443 project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in 2026.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

