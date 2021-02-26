Route 8 Gas Line Replacement Begins Next Week in Shaler Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 8 in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 1 weather permitting.

Crews from M.O’Herron Company will conduct gas line replacement work on Route 8 between Butler Plank Road and East Pennview Avenue. Lane restrictions will occur in each direction from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, April 20.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

