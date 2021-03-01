Hartzell Receives Voyager Prop STC for Cessna 180/182/185/206 Aircraft Fleet

Building on Backcountry Acceptance of Skywagon/AgCarryall Prop

Hartzell really hit the nail on the head with this one.”
— RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr.
PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell has expanded the eligibility of its popular three-blade aluminum Voyager props. The Voyager is now STC approved for the large fleet of Cessna 180/182/185/206 aircraft, powered by Continental 520 and 550 engines. The Voyager, which has been well received by bush pilots, was previously approved for Cessna's A185E/F Skywagon and AgCarryall aircraft.

"Inspired by enthusiastic customer acceptance since we introduced the Voyager in 2019, we decided to make it available to a much broader fleet," said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. "We are also excited to partner with the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) to offer its members a $1,000 discount off the regular price from now until the end of 2022."

Improved Performance

The custom-designed Voyager propeller provides premium performance with up to seven knots faster cruise speed, 10 percent better take-off acceleration, an exceptional climb rate, and quieter flight. It features swept aluminum blades designed for optimal performance.
Cessna backcountry adventurers are encouraged to contact Hartzell Propeller or one of its Recommended Service Facilities to order the Voyager. Following STC approval, Hartzell expects to deliver more than 50 additional Voyager propellers by the end of the year.

Regular pricing for the 86-inch diameter Voyager propeller will be $14,179, including polished spinner and all STC documentation. The new scimitar propeller can be reworked down to 84 inches in diameter if needed. The Voyager propeller has a 2,400-hour, six-year TBO, and the longest propeller warranty in the business through first overhaul.

Commitment to Backcountry Flying

"The Voyager is a real tribute to Hartzell Propeller's commitment to backcountry pilots. It shows that they are paying attention to what the market is looking for, they hear what we're saying, and they understand," said RAF Chairman John J. McKenna, Jr. "Hartzell really hit the nail on the head with this one. I've had a number of different propellers on my 185, and the Voyager has outperformed them in all quadrants. Not to mention, it's a great looking propeller."

In addition to providing a RAF discount, Hartzell Propeller will make a $250 contribution directly to the RAF organization for every member that buys the Voyager until the end of the year. The RAF is a non-profit organization with the mission to preserve, maintain and create public-use recreational airstrips for backcountry access throughout the United States.

Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.

Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

About the Recreational Aviation Foundation

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) was founded by a group of Montana pilots who realized the threat of recreational airstrip closure was of national concern. They also recognized there was a need for a unified effort by pilots everywhere to protect public recreational opportunities. The RAF is dedicated to preserving existing airstrips and creating new public-use recreational airstrips throughout the United States. For more info see: https://theraf.org/.

James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

Hartzell Receives Voyager Prop STC for Cessna 180/182/185/206 Aircraft Fleet

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Hartzell Receives Voyager Prop STC for Cessna 180/182/185/206 Aircraft Fleet
Hartzell Awarded STC for Talon Prop on Two-Seat Extra 300L
Aero Asset Reports Fourth Quarter Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Market Improves
View All Stories From This Author