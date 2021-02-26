California Area Therapists to Lead Covid-19 Divorce Training
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Area Therapists to Lead Covid-19 Divorce Training Marital separations and divorces continue to surge amid the Covid-19 pandemic. A group of Collaborative Divorce Coaches and Collaborative Child Specialists are sponsoring an upcoming virtual training for mental health professionals to further enhance their professional skills and services. The training will be presented through a virtual Zoom format on March 19, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Beth Proudfoot, LMFT
Betsey Williams, LMFT
Linda Tell, RN, LMFT
The training is designed for therapists who work with clients that are considering divorce or who are experiencing tumultuous emotions as they go through the divorce process. The goal of these professionals is to help divorcing couples and their families restructure their lives in productive ways, bypassing as much pain and turmoil as possible.
The presenters of the training are members of the Sacramento Collaborative Divorce Practice Group and the International
Association of Collaborative Professionals.
Presenters include:
Betsey Williams, LMFT
Linda Tell, RN, LMFT
Anne Shideler, LMFT
Beth Proudfoot, LMFT
Subjects and learning objectives will include:
Understand the divorce process from a legal, financial and emotional perspective.
Learn specific clinical observations and therapeutic tools to help families.
Identify mistakes clinicians make working with families going through a divorce.
“Divorce may be commonplace, but it is not for your clients. After the loss of a loved one, divorce is the number two stressor a person can experience in their lifetime”, said Betsey Williams. “It can impact every aspect of your client’s personal and professional life. This training is designed to provide mental health professionals with key information about the divorce process, cutting edge clinical interventions and resources available to help support your clients and their families. The presenters are Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists who have a wealth of knowledge and experience working with individuals, couples, children and families going through a divorce.”
Registration and information is available by sending an email to: LindieSCPG@SacramentoCollaborativeDivorce.com
For further information on The Sacramento Collaborative Practice Group and questions about the training, go to www.SacramentoCollaborativeDivorce.com
charles crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook