Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,110 in the last 365 days.

Black History Month Blog Post

Black women are disproportionately impacted by all forms of violence. In a study conducted by the Black Women’s Blueprint, 40-60% of Black women report being subjected to coercive sexual contact by age 18. 40% of confirmed sex trafficking survivors in the United States are Black. Domestic violence is related to an estimated 51.3% of Black adult female homicides.

Black women, particularly Black women survivors of violence, have been at the forefront of social justice movements. In honor of Black History month, we recognize the leadership and legacy of Black women who have pioneered and shaped the movement against sexual assault through history. We pay homage to their guidance, wisdom and contributions.

You just read:

Black History Month Blog Post

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.