Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,103 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to Attend Virtual Consumer Protection Summit

Release Date: February 26, 2021

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

Download PDF

MADISON – As part of National Consumer Protection Week, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is inviting the public to a forum intended to help consumers identify and avoid scams and pitfalls in a complex marketplace.

The event will take place virtually on Zoom on Thursday, March 4 from noon to 1:00 p.m. U.S. Representative Gwen Moore will provide an introduction at the summit. Additionally, DATCP, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Federal Trade Commission will give presentations before responding to questions from participants.

A wide variety of consumer issues such as robocalls, COVID-related scams, student loan debt, predatory lending, landlord-tenant issues, and predatory and deceptive automotive sales practices, are expected to be covered.

Registration is not required, but space is limited to 350, so participants are encouraged to join promptly. For the event information and access link, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ConsumerProtection.aspx.

Consumers across the state are encouraged to utilize DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 422-7128 or by email: DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov for information on current scams, consumer laws and publications, and how to file a complaint. Contact Consumer Protection when you have questions about topics such as auto repair, deceptive advertising, home improvement, identity theft, landlord-tenant issues, telemarketing, or “too good to be true” offers. Consumer Protection fact sheets and additional resources can be found on our website at www.datcp.wi.gov.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Public Invited to Attend Virtual Consumer Protection Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.