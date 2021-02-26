Five Breathtaking Villas with Stunning Views in Award-Winning Exuma Bahamas Resort to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Luxury villas in award-winning Bahamas resort Fully appointed gourmet kitchens with designer appliances Master suite with marble vanity and whirlpool spa Offset balconies offering privacy and stunning views Stunning views of the golf course or tropical gardens

Five villas with ocean or golf course views in award-winning Exuma Bahamas resort goes to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Tanya Manos of Realty with T.

By watching the successful auction of the Grand Isle Resort Penthouse, I knew going to auction was the best option to have a rewarding outcome for these villas.” — Michael Cartwright, the seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villas 1612, 1613, 1614, 1622 & 1623, are the ideal way to enjoy the AAA Four Diamond award winning resort of Grand Isle, which will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T. These villas are selling $250K Reserve each, or $1.25M Reserve for all five units. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 26–31 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“There is nothing comparable in Exuma, Bahamas to this luxurious lifestyle that living in the Grand Isle Resort offers. From the close proximity to the golf course to the crystal clear beach, owning one or more of these villas is a once in a lifetime opportunity. By watching the successful auction of the Grand Isle Resort Penthouse, I knew going to auction was the best option to have a rewarding outcome for these villas,” stated the seller, Michael Cartwright.

These picture-perfect single-story villas are filled with pristine detailing. From the natural stone floors below to the over nine feet ceilings above, the West Indies-style finishes throughout reinforce the luxury and convenience that Grand Isle Resort offers. The fully appointed gourmet kitchen with its designer appliances, custom-fitted solid granite countertops and breakfast bar offer a place to gather rivaled only by the extensive golf course or garden-view terrace just steps away. Retire to the master suite, with its marble vanity and whirlpool spa. Explore the stone pathways that lead from your front door through manicured gardens to miles of white sand beachfront along Emerald Bay Beach. Grand Isle Resort sets a platinum standard for luxurious relaxation.

“I am looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions again after our previous success in the Grand Isle Resort this past January. From their robust database, to their award winning marketing team, I know together we will establish a competitive auction for our client,” stated listing agent, Tanya Manos.

Located on Great Exuma, Grand Isle Resort is just steps away from Emerald Bay with its blue waters and ivory sand. Emerald Bay is filled with million-dollar mansion estates, a yacht marina, shops, and restaurants. The care and quality of the villas itself are reflected in the resort surrounding them. The resort’s Marina at Emerald Bay is the ultimate yachting destination. Enjoy the 18-hole championship golf course, the longest course in the Caribbean. Great Exuma is home to dozens of famous beaches, including Grand Isle’s Emerald Bay Beach. The resort offers snorkeling and swimming with Grand Exuma’s vibrant marine life, including sea turtles and famous swimming pigs. With the Exuma International Airport just fifteen minutes away, stay connected with the outside world with regular scheduled flights to Ft Lauderdale, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto and more, as well as inter-island flights within the Bahamas.

Grand Isle Resort and Residence, Units 1612, 1613, 1614, 1622 & 1623, are available for showings by appointment only.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.