Moneypenny Opens Brand New U.S. headquarters in Gwinnett County, Georgia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneypenny opens its new US headquarters in Atlanta Georgia to house all staff across its three businesses: Moneypenny, VoiceNation and Ninja Number. The new office is at 2915 Premiere Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth, located within the Sugarloaf CID. The construction of the new building, which has capacity for 225 employees, has brought in excess of $1million of much needed capital investment to the area and will also provide many new jobs for the local community in the coming years.
Moneypenny is the fastest growing company in the communication services sector, delivering outsourced phone answering services, live chat, digital switchboard and a host of technology-enabled services to a wide range of businesses. It handles 20 million calls and chats annually for more than 21,000 businesses in the US and UK and has more than 1,000 staff, in the US and the UK.
The new headquarters were built in response to Moneypenny’s rapid growth of 40% year-on-year, with a 15 % increase in employees since March 2020. The company acquired VoiceNation, an award-winning bilingual telephone answering provider, and Ninja Number, a cutting-edge business phone app, in 2020. The company has further plans to increase its scale and service offering in 2021.
Moneypenny’s new US headquarters are twice the size of the company’s current office, at 27,000 sq feet, and will serve as a new state-of-the-art headquarters for the growing business. The office space is light and spacious, with a raised industrial ceiling giving it an urban look and feel. It mirrors the company’s UK offices that have won awards for innovative design and use of space.
Moneypenny consulted its staff along the way on many of the aspects of its office design, incorporating their requests, so there is a staff refreshment and social area called the Middle, right in the center of the building, which will act as a hub for staff to relax, as well as a reading corner, several social spaces with comfortable sofas and armchairs, and a stunning bright kitchen. Special sound proofed and airy desk pods and head-sets have been installed to make sure Moneypenny receptionists can’t hear their colleagues calls and to create a stunning environment for them.
The new offices were designed by Nelsons Architects, Lincoln Property team and Merit Construction.
“We are excited to be opening our new state-of-the-art offices in Georgia and look forward to joining a vibrant business community in Gwinnett County,” said Joanna Swash, Group CEO of Moneypenny. “Our outsourced communications business is growing, and we are looking forward to our new office that can accommodate a growing team to manage our call answering and live chat on behalf of thousands of businesses. We have very ambitious growth plans and will be launching further technology products and services in 2021.”
To learn more about Moneypenny, visit www.moneypenny.com/us/
For further information pls contact: Mary Jane Greenhalgh
mj.greenhalgh@moneypenny.com
+1843 5012090
About Moneypenny
Moneypenny is a leading provider of phone answering services, outsourced switchboard, live chat and customer contact solutions working with businesses of all shapes and sizes, from sole traders right up to multinational corporations. Moneypenny is the only US answering service that offers a virtual dedicated receptionist; briefed by you on your business needs, they will hand pick your perfect receptionist to look after your precious calls acting as part of your extended team exactly as they would if they were based in an office.
Moneypenny has over 1,000 staff based in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC and the UK. The company handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. Moneypenny is proud to have been part of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ six times.
Moneypenny now includes award-winning VoiceNation and NinjaNumber
VoiceNation
VoiceNation is America’s leading answering service, offering call answering 24 hours a day and bilingual service. It has provided quality answering services clients for more than 18 years.
Ninja Number
Ninja Number provides a virtual phone system which works with business owners’ mobiles to manage their communications and allow them to focus on more important aspects of their business and personal life. Ninja Number use leading-edge technology and artificial intelligence to create a mobile app that will save time and money. With multiple extensions, businesses appear bigger and more professional.
Mary Jane
