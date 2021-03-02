University of Management and Technology Goes Local to Help Small Businesses Overcome the Impact from COVID-19

UMT Graduation in Arlington, Virginia 2018 UMT Graduates Dr. J, Davidson Frame at UMT Commencement

Online university in Arlington Virginia donates $50,000 to help small businesses

As a global online university, UMT is happy to focus attention on helping its Arlington neighbors cope with COVID-19.” — Dr. J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) is headquartered in Arlington, VA, just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC. With the onset of COVID-19, Arlington’s small businesses faced the same disastrous challenges of small businesses throughout the United States. During lockdown, nearly all were shut down. Restaurants, shops, barbers and businesses had no customers. Even Arlington’s famed independent consultants were forced to work from home – if they were lucky enough to have clients. Small business came to a standstill.

During its 20+ years as an online university, UMT has been generous in providing aid to its students to deliver affordable education – over the past two decades, it has offered $33.5 million in scholarships to thousands of students in all 50 states, four territories, and overseas.

With the onset of COVID-19, which created deserted streets and empty stores and offices in Arlington, UMT felt obliged to focus on helping its neighbors in its own backyard. Through its Chen-Frame Foundation, it offered scholarships to underserved college undergrads through the Arlington Community Foundation. Seeing that local small businesses were particularly hard hit by the pandemic, in December 2020 it reached out to Arlington Economic Development (AED) with a donation of $50,000 to help the county support small businesses get by during these hard times. It then was approached by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) program to work together to strengthen Arlington’s support of small businesses.

UMT has long been proud of its global orientation, with students in all USA states and more than eighty countries. Now it is equally proud to work with its neighbors in its own backyard.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of January 2021, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 25,639 students. Of these, 14,704 have earned their degrees from UMT.

