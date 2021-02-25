Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Senate Parliamentarian Ruling on Minimum Wage

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Senate parliamentarian ruling on the minimum wage:

 

“The ruling from the Senate parliamentarian is disappointing, because raising the minimum wage would give 27 million Americans a well-deserved raise and pull nearly one million Americans out of poverty in the middle of a once-in-a-century devastating pandemic and economic crisis.

 

“House Democrats believe that the minimum wage hike is necessary.  Therefore, this provision will remain in the American Rescue Plan on the Floor tomorrow.  Democrats in the House are determined to pursue every possible path in the Fight For 15.

 

“Tomorrow, when we pass the American Rescue Plan, the American people will know that Help Is On The Way.”

 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


